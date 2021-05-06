Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Sells $69,072.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijay Tammara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.