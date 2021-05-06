Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.