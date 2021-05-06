Insider Selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Rae Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $544.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.