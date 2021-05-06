Insider Selling: Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

