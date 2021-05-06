Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. 1,614,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

