Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells $792,672.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Edward Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00.

HVT opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.