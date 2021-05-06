Insider Selling: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.