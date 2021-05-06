Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,557.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

