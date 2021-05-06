Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Sells $142,483,385.65 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CSX stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
