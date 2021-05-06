Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Sells $142,483,385.65 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CSX stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

