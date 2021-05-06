Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells 19,876 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

