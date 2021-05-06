Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 155 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60.

CVNA opened at $280.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.62.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

