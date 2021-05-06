Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 275 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $262.65 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $16,120,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

