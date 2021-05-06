Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BGFV traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 8,530,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $557.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

