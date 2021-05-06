Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) VP Sells $2,393,229.14 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $201.44 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

