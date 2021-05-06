Insider Buying: Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Insider Buys 33,300 Shares of Stock

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) insider Catherine West bought 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$29,970.00 ($21,407.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Monash IVF Group’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnosis and treatment of infertility, fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services.

