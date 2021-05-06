Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AAT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 170,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

