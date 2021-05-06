Insider Buying: Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Purchases C$11,000.00 in Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,109,019.23.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 30,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

Shares of Alianza Minerals stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.50 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

