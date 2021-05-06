Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 3.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

NYSEARCA:BJUN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.