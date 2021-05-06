INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INMB. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $3,747,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

