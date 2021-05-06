InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. InMode updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 1,130,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,003. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

