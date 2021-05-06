Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISV. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE ISV opened at C$26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.58. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$13.49 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

