Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

