Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,952 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $45.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.