Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 76,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $164,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

