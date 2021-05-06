Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

