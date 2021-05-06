Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.35 and traded as high as C$5.02. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 29,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$676.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

