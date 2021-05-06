IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX reported decent first-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted loss narrowed year over year. Continued reopening of the company's network, particularly in Asia, and strong performance of local-language content during the Chinese New Year holiday period drove the increase in gross box office and revenues. This was partially offset by lower ticket sales in theaters outside Asia as Hollywood movie studios delayed the theatrical release dates of a number of films. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, improved audience attendance at IMAX theaters in many parts of Asia, recovery in the pace of theater system installations and higher IMAX Maintenance sales are major positives. Moreover, a flexible business model positions it well to manage through coronavirus-led business disruption.”

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.82.

IMAX stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

