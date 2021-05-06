ImageCash One Day Volume Hits $506.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $175,337.79 and approximately $506.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00279989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.55 or 0.01140914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.96 or 0.00743615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.28 or 1.00112802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,305,625 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,625 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.