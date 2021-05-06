Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $378.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.91 and a 200-day moving average of $381.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

