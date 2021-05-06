Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,703 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,703 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

