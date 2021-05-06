Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

