Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $302,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Edison International stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.