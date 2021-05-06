Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $66.47 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.