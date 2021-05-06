IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. Analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

