IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.29.

TSE:IGM opened at C$44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.00. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

