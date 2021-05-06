IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.29.

TSE:IGM opened at C$44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

