IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $60.38 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

