IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.880-8.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.88-8.18 EPS.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $530.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $280.53 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

