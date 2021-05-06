Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.84. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 119,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 88.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 532,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ideanomics by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

