Idavoll Network Price Reaches $0.0470 on Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and $853,653.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00288612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01146917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00739010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,958.20 or 0.99822033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.