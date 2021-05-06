IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,214. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

