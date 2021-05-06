Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.