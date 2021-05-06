iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 284,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

IBDP opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

