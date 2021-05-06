IBI Group (IBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The firm has a market cap of C$317.65 million and a PE ratio of 21.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.77. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBG. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.43.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

