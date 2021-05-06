Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (BME:IBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($14.33).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.