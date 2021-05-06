IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMG. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

