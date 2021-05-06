HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $286,589.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

