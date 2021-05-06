HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, HyperAlloy has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $80.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

