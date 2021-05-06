Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 1,532,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,861.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSQF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Separately, Danske cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

