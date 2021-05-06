Huobi Token (HT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $854.84 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.99 or 0.00043875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $854.84 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.68 or 0.00821093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00101270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.19 or 0.09380957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

